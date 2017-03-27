Recovering from surgery on both wrists

Hall-of-Fame finalist Terrell Davis explains how he’d fix the Lions’ running game February 1, 2017. While it turns out he actually needed procedures on both wrists, Riddick is still expected to be a full participant when organized team activities begin later this spring.

It’s hard to suggest that the late-season absence of running back Theo Riddick was the main problem for their late-season struggles in 2016.

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick underwent surgery on both of his wrists before going on injured reserve last season, according to multiple reports Sunday. The team has heavily scouted options at all levels of the draft and are expected to add competition for Abdullah, Riddick, Zach Zenner and Dwayne Washington.

The Lions finished 30th in the National Football League in rushing last season, and general manager Bob Quinn has been open about his desire to fix the running game this spring. This is considered a deep draft class at the position, headlined by likely first-round picks Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey.

In the veteran free-agent market, Adrian Peterson, Jamaal Charles and LeGarrette Blount are among the players still available. Riddick last played in a game during Week 13 against the Saints, when he had four rushes for 2 yards and five receptions for 15 yards.

The Lions will also welcome back RB Ameer Abdullah from IR this season.

Ability is less the issue in the Lions’ backfield.