Redskins president Bruce Allen explains the timing of GM Scot McCloughan’s firing

The Redskins were relatively quiet when it came to explaining the decision, but on Sunday, team president Bruce Allen spoke out and offered some clarity on why it happened. Kirk and I have talked nearly a dozen times this offseason, and we get to laugh when we hear these different rumors. “For Scot, it was good timing because it allows him to be hired by anyone right now before this draft”. “That’s ridiculous. Scot and I have had conversations [before the firing]”.

According to JP Finlay of CSN Mid-Atlantic, Allen said, “I can’t keep up with the rumors”.

Allen refused to address that topic saying, “Our team is a family”. I had great relationships with his father and brother in our years with the [Oakland] Raiders and we had success.

Allen may have achieved the former aim in finalizing a clumsy breakup with the GM he hired, but apparently not the latter, as there have been no reports of McCloughan getting another job.

“There’s a personal side in that I brought him to (Washington) and hoped for, obviously, not just a different outcome but a better situation for him and for (Washington)”. Not to mention, the Redskins still have to try to work out a long-term deal with Kirk Cousins, who reportedly won’t discuss one if Allen is doing the negotiating.