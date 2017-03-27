Reese Witherspoon Shares a Little Anniversary Romance

Still going strong! Reese Witherspoon wished her husband, Jim Toth a very happy sixth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt message on Sunday, March 26.

Reese Witherspoon and husband Jim Toth celebrated their sixth anniversary and the?Wild? star wished him in the most ideal way.

Taking after mom! Reese Witherspoon recently rang in her 41st birthday with lots of tasty treats and love. “But I’m goofy, I send them weird Snapchats of me doing old man voices and goofy teeth, that’s the way we communicate”, Reese said.

She added: “He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do”.

Happy anniversary, Jim and Reese!

The two have kept most details of their relationship under wraps. Even though she’s an objectively bad person, Witherspoon is so warm in the role that we want her to get away with everything. A year and a half later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Tennessee James. now 4 years old.