Reince Priebus says it may be time to get Democrats “on board”

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday said that all options are on the table for future negotiations on healthcare following the failure of Republican attempts to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Priebus said President Trump is not “closing the door on anything” on healthcare. Then, Trump could perhaps have rolled a Republican leadership wary of crossing a newly elected Republican president. “We always have been and I think more so now than ever”.

All of this means that Trump may be an ideologically heterodox Republican who naturally should be working with Democrats in theory, but he won’t be able to pull it off in practice.

Priebus said President Donald Trump is “100 percent correct” in saying that the “Democrats are smiling in D.C.”, that the House Freedom Caucus with the help of conservative think tanks Club for Growth and the Heritage Foundation have saved Planned Parenthood and Obamacare.

The Freedom Caucus is a group of more than 30 conservative GOP House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare“.

“If we can come up with a bill that accomplishes the goals of the president with Republicans alone, we’ll take it and we’ll move forward with it”, Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday“. Some referred to it derisively as “Obamacare Lite”.

Now, The New York Times and the Washington Post are reporting that Priebus is being blamed for the defeat of the bill, and he could be the next staffer to be kicked out of the White House.

Wallace asks Priebus how Dems can be to blame when they were never at table.

“I’m not in any trouble”.

“We Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace, are willing to work with our Republican friends”, said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “In fact, just before coming on the set he gave me a call”.