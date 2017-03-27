Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a 52-week high of $4.87 and a 52-week low of $1.86. These 2 Analysts are also projecting the mean revenue estimate of 1.49 Billion. The Market Capitalization of the company stands at 1.06 Billion.

Analysts’ mean recommendation for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) stands at 3.30. Investors looking further ahead will note that the Price to next year’s EPS is 15.48%.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, 0 reported it as Underperform and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 2,998,768 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. In the last five years, the company’s full-year sales decline remained over -0.40% a year on average and the company’s earnings per share moved down by an average rate of -57.90%.

For the current quarter, the highest estimate analysts provided is 1.49 Billion and the lowest is 1.49 Billion. Creative Planning now owns 250,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 220,079 shares in the last quarter.

A moving average (MA) is a trend-following or lagging indicator because it is based on past prices. This general trend determination is based on the time-tested method of pitting varying long time frame moving averages against one another and seeing what that relationship reveals. If the share price is now hovering near the 52 week low and the value is achieved in the current past then it can suggest that the price of the shares is likely to go up.

A 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price that a stock has traded at during the previous year. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $108,000.

In order to reach an opinion and communicate the value and volatility of a covered security, analysts research public financial statements, listen in on conference calls and talk to managers and the customers of a company, typically in an attempt to capture the findings for a research report.

The stock’s now has an analysts’ mean recommendation of 3.3. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

To analyze a stock, one should look for Upgrades and Downgrades of a stock. Moreover, HSBC Securities issued Downgrade rating for the stock on 11-Nov-16. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% in the third quarter.

While this is not a ideal overview, it should grant some insight into how the market is valuing this stock at present. There was a stock increase by 6.61 percent.