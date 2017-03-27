Rep. Poe resigns from House Freedom Caucus over health care stance

Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX) talks outside the U.S. Capitol on May 20, 2014 in Washington, D.C.

Rep. Ted Poe of Texas publicly stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday with words that were likely music to the president’s ears.

“Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do”, the Texas lawmaker said in a statement.

However, most of the members held out, forcing the GOP to not bring the bill to a vote for fear it would fail to pass, and spurring criticism from fellow Republicans that the caucus is harming the party.

“It is time to lead”, he said, blistering the group for refusing to support a measure backed by President Donald Trump and House GOP leaders as the best and only way to deliver on a longstanding promise to overturn Obamacare.

While the Freedom Caucus does not maintain a formal list of members – though there are up to 40 members – Poe was a more recent addition. Outside conservative groups such as the Club for Growth and Heritage Action for America that are closely aligned with the Freedom Caucus had strongly opposed the Republican healthcare bill and urged lawmakers to vote against it. Rep. Pete King of NY also blamed the Freedom Caucus for the president’s first big legislative failure. But many never got past reservations that it didn’t fully repeal Obamacare.