Reports of 1 Dead, At Least 13 Injured After Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

The man who was killed was identified by authorities as 27-year-old O’Bryan Spikes.

One person has been killed and 15 others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio. No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for one suspect. “Numerous witnesses fled, but everyone that we can identify is being interviewed”, Neudigate said. Initial reports indicated a conflicting number of shooters.

One man said the club had a reputation for being “wild”. “Just, I’m asking parents … know what your young people are doing”.

Police have received multiple witness accounts and are working to determine what is actually fact, according to Isaac. “This is a country where you should be able to go out and have a good time without fear of being shot. That is totally unacceptable”, said Mayor John Cranley. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene.

The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club early on Sunday (local time).

Nine victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The victims of the shooting have been rushed from the nightclub on the east side of the city to local hospitals and fire stations, police added.

Cameo’s Facebook profile says it serves college students on Friday nights, when anyone over 18 is allowed in, while Saturdays are “grown and sexy night” for ages 21 and over. That mass shooting-which left 49 dead and 68 wounded-was the deadliest terror attack in the United States since September 11, 2001.

The parking lots near the nightclub were completely full, Franz said, which caused problems for first responders attempting to reach the shooting victims.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich offered prayers and help from his administration in a pair of tweets Sunday morning.