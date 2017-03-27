Republican lawmaker quits conservative House group over healthcare conflict

While President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the collapse of the Republican health care plan and others point fingers at the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Sanford has his own theory about the failure: too much testosterone.

Mr Trump pulled legislation to repeal and replace ObamaCare from the US House of Representatives on Friday when it became clear that he did not have the votes to pass it, even in a Republican-controlled Congress.

The president met with members of the Freedom Caucus last week in his push to whip up votes for the GOP healthcare bill.

Earlier in the day, Trump also tweeted about the future of the health care plan, saying Obamacare would explode, “and we will all get together and piece together a great health care plan for THE PEOPLE”.

“The irony is that the Freedom Caucus, which is very pro-life and against Planned Parenthood, allows P.P.to continue if they stop this plan!” But the caucus rejected the olive branch, arguing that it alone would not be enough to drive down premiums.

However, practically everybody in official Washington is being accused of being at fault – from the caucus for its ideological purity, to Ryan for his inability to get the votes to President Trump for failing to deliver with his vaunted deal-making skills.

“This President is not going to be a partisan president”, Mr Priebus said overnight.

“It’s more or less a warning shot that we are willing to talk to anyone, we always have been”, he said. We were captives in an internal House caucus fight.

“Paul Ryan needs to step down as speaker of the House”.

Of course, members of the caucus weren’t the only Republicans opposed to the health care bill.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump says: “Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!” A collection of moderates including Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and powerful House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, of New Jersey, had also come out against the bill.

After listening to emotional remarks at a pivotal meeting between White House officials, House leadership and Freedom Caucus members Thursday night, Sanford said he noticed that only men had spoken so far, two sources familiar with Sanford’s remarks told CNN.