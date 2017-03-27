Republican quits House Freedom Caucus

“Saying no is easy, leading is hard, but that is what we were elected to do”, he continued. “It is time to lead”, Poe added.

House leaders pulled the GOP health care bill from consideration Friday after it became clear Republicans did not have enough votes to pass the legislation, in part because of near-unified opposition from the Freedom Caucus.

“We can’t be chasing the ideal all the time”, Trump’s chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said Sunday on Fox News, raising the possibility that the White House will put less emphasis on negotiating with the caucus going forward and try to work with Democrats instead.

Rep. Ted Poe of Texas publicly stepped down from the House Freedom Caucus on Sunday with words that were likely music to the president’s ears.

After listening to emotional remarks at a pivotal meeting between White House officials, House leadership and Freedom Caucus members Thursday night, Sanford said he noticed that only men had spoken so far, two sources familiar with Sanford’s remarks told CNN.

The caucus, rooted in the Tea Party movement, said the Affordable Health Care Act (AHCA) did not fulfill the Republican promise to fully repeal and replace ObamaCare.

One of the hallmarks of the Freedom Caucus is its members’ insistence that they are “fiscal conservatives“.

In a speech in West Virginia on Saturday, Pence reiterated the White House’s vow to repeal Obamacare in the future, but also said they were looking forward to working on tax reform, the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and other items on its agenda.

Of course, members of the caucus weren’t the only Republicans opposed to the health care bill. In a comment that channels what Trump said Sunday, McClintock protested the group’s tactics as playing right into the hands of the Democrats. A collection of moderates including Rep. Charlie Dent of Pennsylvania and powerful House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, of New Jersey, had also come out against the bill.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday”, Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

Meadows said that’s a move meant to “provide real relief and economic growth”.