Republicans turn focus to tax reform following health care bill failure

Tester said the House of Representatives’ failure to pass, or even vote upon a bill to repeal Obamacare was directly linked its poorly drafted replacement plan – the American Health Care Act.

While Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ackowledged that tax reform becomes more hard without the almost $1 trillion they tried to cut from future budgets by slashing healthcare, he indicated the GOP plan to give huge tax cuts to corporations and the nation’s wealthiest people would go forward.

In a bid to coax support from conservatives, House leaders proposed a fresh amendment – to be voted on Friday – repealing Obama’s requirement that insurers cover 10 specified services like maternity and mental health care.

But after years of opposing power- both in the White House, which was occupied by a Democrat, and in the leadership of their own party – the conservatives were offered a chance to negotiate directly with the president and his budget director, a former Freedom Caucus member, over the bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. “I think the President should reach out to Democrats, I should reach out to Democrats, and we should say, ‘Let’s take a shot at doing this together because it ain’t working doing it by ourselves'”.

Now, it’s understandable Trump would look to blame his Democrat opposition for the failure of his bill. “We were close. But we didn’t have 216 people”.

“We learned a lot about loyalty”, the president said after the bill was withdrawn. Trump had to get involved to get all sides to compromise, but his effort failed.

He warned that now Obamacare is going to stay, people would see a sudden rise in their insurance premium.

This is exaggerated. As Reed Abelson and Margot Sanger-Katz have reported in The Times, the Affordable Care Act’s insurance markets are not “exploding”, “imploding”, “failing”, “collapsing” or in a “death spiral”. There’s not much you can do about it. “He always wants to move on to the next thing, even going it alone”.

The measure would have erased much of Obama’s 2010 law, eliminating its unpopular requirement that people buy coverage, ending its Medicaid expansion and trimming federal assistance to people to help pay medical bills.

When the gathering broke up, Rep. Greg Walden of OR, chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee that helped write the bill, told reporters: “We gave it our best shot”. “I share their disappointment that this effort came up short”.

Mnuchin was asked if the administration’s tax plan would lower rates at all levels but not include an absolute tax cut for high-income individuals because the lower rates for high earners would be offset by increases in other areas, like reduced deductions. Sen.

On this, Trump’s plan falls in line with House Speaker Paul Ryan, who acknowledged Friday that the Republican loss on healthcare makes tax reform more hard but still doable.

“I’m here to tell you, sometimes that testosterone can get you in trouble”, he said, according to the sources.

Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., say they will soon turn their attention to the first major re-write of the tax code in more than 30 years.

“I’ve been saying for the previous year and a half that the best thing we could do, politically speaking, is let Obamacare explode”.

“We couldn’t get on Democratic vote and we were a little bit shy, very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it”, Trump was quoted by The Washington Post as saying. “There are many people who don’t realise how good our bill was”, he said adding that the people don’t realise there were two legislative phases to go.

Franks remained upset that conservative proposals were left out of the bill because they would have violated Senate budget rules, meaning that the proposal to replace the ACA was nowhere near to his liking. But they still could not get to “yes”, and therefore became part owners of the expansive health law they were trying to undo. They 100 per cent own it.

Trump told reporters that he would now focus his attention on tax reforms. Which we could’ve done earlier but this really would’ve worked out better if we could’ve had Democrat support. This will further embolden the Democrats to oppose Trump.