Return of versatile Cathcart gives Northern Ireland extra options

Dallas’ unbeaten record has therefore remained intact with six wins and two draws from his eight appearances at Windsor Park, where Lars Lagerback’s Norwegians are the visitors for a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

Jamie Ward’s goal after 87 seconds set them on their way and QPR’s Conor Washington fired in a third global goal, all of which have come in his three Belfast starts, in the 32nd minute.

“It was a fantastic performance, I couldn’t have asked any more”, O’Neill told Sky Sports.

One concern for Northern Ireland was an injury picked up early on in proceedings by veteran defender Gareth McAuley, but the West Brom centre-back battled on despite the knock.

McGovern made his best save of the game with 13 minutes of normal time to play as Nordtveit took a free kick that whistled under the Northern Ireland wall and forced the Norwich stopper into a fine leaping save to push the ball around the post.

“But the group we have, we know how good we are and we know what we want to achieve and a year ago gave us a taste of that”. He is a warrior.

“With 10 points we know a win at Azerbaijan will put us six points clear of them and now we’re seven points clear of Norway”. I still maintain any team who comes to Windsor, no matter who it is, we will give a good account of ourselves against them.

“We believe we can reach the World Cup“.

“It’s a great result for us, a great position we’re in now”, he added.