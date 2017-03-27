Richard Sherman: Colin Kaepernick is being treated unfairly in National Football League free agency

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick talks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Geno Smith has a home. He got signed by the New York Jets. You have about eight elites. and then you have the rest of the league … He was drafted 36th overall in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Niners and has played for no other team except for San Francisco. The Texans are thanking their football deities for the help, as Houston couldn’t wait to unload Osweiler after signing him to an absurd $72 million deal. Those who were offended by Kaepernick’s use of his First Amendment right to free speech were simply exercising their own First Amendment rights also.

What do these quarterbacks have in common, other than the fact that most are scrambling to remain employed? Even though he is 3-16 in his last 19 starts, Kaepernick still has thrown 22 touchdown passes against nine interceptions and has an 88.2 passer rating. The 4-to-1 ratio is not quite Aaron Rodgers territory, but it’s certainly upper-echelon. When Kelly was sacked in San Francisco after one year, that was it for Day, who then landed with the Buckeyes. “Free agency, it’s not like any other league”.

After Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem in the 2016 preseason, Bennett was among multiple Seahawks and NFL players who joined in on the protest, making similar gestures during the anthem in the following weeks. There was no tepid or timid reaction to the action or to the man.

Sherman, a cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks who, unlike Kaepernick, has difficulty supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, says National Football League teams are overlooking the 29-year-old athlete. “He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships”. A marginal player gets cut after his first missed tackle.

“2017, 2018, the years beyond, we’re going to call on all these companies that do so much in the community to do even more through us, and not just for marketing products, but into creating more opportunities for people of color, people in different economic situations”. Nor is he assured a starting gig. Nobody in the National Football League wanted him to be their starting QB because he wasn’t good enough; nobody wanted him to be their backup because of the fanfare that came with him.

Meanwhile, Sherman downplayed comments made by teammate Doug Baldwin in which the wide receiver said Sherman sometimes lets his pride get in the way and that the cornerback thinks he’s smarter than he actually is.

Free agent Adrian Peterson could be a distraction with his child abuse past, but he’s going to sign somewhere. I also do not believe Kaepernick remains unsigned for lack of ability. Are teams really stating that Manziel is better than Kaepernick?

Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7. Especially now that he will stand for the Stars and Stripes.