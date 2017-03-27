Media outlets reported that McIntosh is the son of a prominent Republican fundraiser from Dallas who supported President Donald Trump’s campaign previous year. Trump spent months claiming without any evidence, that his presidential election against Democrat Hilary Clinton would be rigged against him – until he won it.

And in Perry’s mind, the outcome of the challenge would have been different if McIntosh hadn’t been a straight white male.

The leading vote-getter? He was disqualified – I swear I’m not making this up – for failing to produce receipts for glow sticks he used in a campaign video. “Apparently, glow sticks merit the same punishment as voter intimidation”, Perry wrote. The paperwork implies that McIntosh is a victim of discrimination and that school officials disqualified him to “diversify” the campus.

The Texas A&M student who was disqualified in a student government election for president filed court papers to investigate potential claims of religious freedom and due process violations, a day after U.S. Secretary of Energy Rick Perry called the election “a mockery”.

Perry explains that following the voting process, A&M’s SGA Election Commission received 14 complaints filed anonymously alleging that McIntosh had intimidated voters.

Brooks also didn’t respond to a request for comment. An Eagle Scout, Perry wrote the 2008 book “On My Honor: Why the American Values of the Boy Scouts Are Worth Fighting For”. “It is hard to escape the perception that this quest for “diversity” is the real reason the election outcome was overturned”, Perry wrote. Furthermore, Brooks’ sexuality wasn’t part of his campaign.

The publication said this “mattered” because 2016 was the first year since 2011 Texas A&M was not on Princeton Review’s list of the top 20 LGBT-Unfriendly campuses.

Campus Pride, a group that represents LGBT college students, called Perry’s comments an attack on the LGBT community.

The campus newspaper addressed Brooks’ win as a societal marker. He is the school’s first openly gay president. But don’t worry, it’s not America’s aging nuclear stockpile but the results of a student election in Texas.

The petition states that McIntosh believes, based on statements made by Loyd, she “did not, and does not, want Petitioner to be elected as Student Body President…” and Mitchell had “first-hand knowledge of statements made by Texas A&M University faculty and staff associated with the SGA that such faculty and staff members specifically did not want Petitioner to be elected as Student Body President”.