Rivlin rejects former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert’s pardon request

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who is serving a 27-month jail sentence on multiple corruption charges, applied to President Reuven Rivlin for a pardon and was rejected.

On Monday, Rivlin officially rejected the request filed in late January.

In the rejection, Rivlin noted that the special circumstances of Olmert’s conviction in two separate corruption scandals, including his service as a premier, had already been accounted for in his sentencing. Olmert entered prison, continuing to proclaim his innocence, in February 2016.

Rivlin said in a statement that his authority as president is not the same as an appeals court and this is why he decided against granting Olmert’s request. He also said that if the former prime minister is released, then he will lift restrictions such as traveling outside of the country, Walla reported.

The request for early release was submitted by Olmert’s lawyers on January 31, after Olmert served nearly 12 months of his 19-month sentence for bribery and obstruction of justice. He resigned as prime minister in September 2008 after police recommended he be indicted for graft, but remained in office until March 2009, when Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in to the post, which he has held ever since.