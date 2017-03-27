Roadrunner Saloon damaged by fire

A fire caused major damage to the Roadrunner Saloon in the northwest valley on Sunday morning.

The bar and restaurant is located in the area of Washington Avenue and Buffalo Drive.

Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke inside the building, making it hard to attack the fire, so a second crew was called in.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental and started inside a kitchen wall and raced up into the building’s attic. The second alarm was called after the heavy smoke was making it hard for firefighters to battle the blaze. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes.

Witnesses said someone came inside and reported the smoke to restaurant employees, who evacuated the building.

Officials say the fire gutted the kitchen completely while the patron area suffered heavy smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $250,000.