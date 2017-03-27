Robbie Brady to captain Ireland against Iceland in absence of Seamus Coleman

The Ireland right-back is sidelined for at least six months after suffering a double leg break following a challenge by Neil Taylor in their 0-0 draw with Wales on Friday.

Taylor was said to be in tears following the challenge, which has seen Coleman ruled out for a lengthy spell.

In the second half of his side’s World Cup qualifier with Wales, O’Neill witnessed Taylor lunge in late on his captain, with the tackle leaving Coleman with a broken fibula and tibia.

Coleman was given oxygen before being carried off at the Aviva Stadium and was taken straight to St Vincent’s University Hospital before undergoing surgery over the weekend which has been deemed a success.

John Delaney of the FAI board added: “Seamus has been a terrific captain for his country, and on behalf of the FAI Board and everyone in the Association, I want to send Seamus our very best wishes”.

“At the minute, even doctors wouldn’t be sure [of a timescale for his return]”.

‘Sometimes there are complications afterwards and injuries can be more prolonged, other times it can be clean and clear sailing. I know the doctors and surgeons are all very, very pleased with the way the operation has gone and now it’s time for recuperation.

“It will take some time but Séamus has great determination and sometimes those things work very much in your favour, in terms of recovery”.

“I saw him yesterday and he’s still pretty down about it”.

O’Neill said: “I thought both challenges when I have seen them back have been very, very poor”. It is a devastating blow for the lad.