Roberto Mancini lays out conditions for taking over at Cetic

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has revealed his love for Scottish football and has called for Celtic to do their utmost to become a major player in the Champions League. But there was a caveat thrown in there.

Their performance in Europe would perhaps be deemed to be the one negative from their season – predominantly because there have been so few contenders – as they failed to win a single group-stage clash amongst a pool that included Barcelona and Mancini’s former club Manchester City.

“I think in England the titles are nearly always won by foreign coaches now so you can see why the appointments are made”, said Mancini to the Sunday Post.

Mancini basically, then, wants to take the hard work that Brendan Rodgers is now doing and then build on it further. He’s done it to Mark Hughes in the past, after all.

And despite acknowledging the differences between the Premier League and Europe’s other top leagues, Mancini is surprised by City’s failure to mount a serious title challenge this term. At least someone would have recognized who he was beforehand!

“Straight away he has a great chance to make an impact by winning the Scottish Cup”, said the Italian to the Sunday Post.

Roberto Mancini then suggested he would like to manage Celtic in the future, but by claiming that he might decide to appoint himself should the club reach a higher level, it sort of came off as a backhanded compliment.

Mancini has since been linked with a return to the Premier League as a replacement for Claudio Ranieri, but says that he is tempted by the idea of taking on the Hoops, who are now 25 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.