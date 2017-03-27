Rockets’ James Harden becomes first ever to score, assist on 2000 points

The main headline heading into the matchup was MVP candidates James Harden and Russell Westbrook doing battle for the last time in the regular season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard is on pace to become the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62 to average a triple-double for a full season. Houston will face the Golden State Warrior twice and Portland Trail Blazers in its next three games.

Guards James Harden (22 points, 12 assists) and Eric Gordon (24 points) and forward Trevor Ariza, who made nine of 11 shots while scoring 24 points aided the win. However, it is trying to avoid the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

PELICANS 115 bt NUGGETS 90 – Anthony Davis had 31 points and 15 rebounds, helping to compensate for the absence of injured DeMarcus Cousins, as New Orleans boosted their flickering playoff hopes by beating Denver.

The Thunder’s defence was lacking in Sunday’s match-up as the team allowed the Rockets to shoot 63.3 percent from the field.

The Sacramento Kings stunned the Los Angeles Clippers 98-97, the Charlotte Hornets beat the Phoenix Suns 120-106 and the Brooklyn Nets were too good for the Atlanta Hawks 107-92.

It’s going to be one of the toughest MVP votes in many years. He is now five short of matching Oscar Robertson’s National Basketball Association best of 41, with 10 games remaining.

Klay Thompson had a game-high 31 points, while Stephen Curry recorded a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 22 points.

Thunder: Victor Oladipo finished with 15 points.

PACERS 107 bt 76ERS 94 – Myles Turner had 17 points and 16 rebounds while Paul George scored 21 as IN topped Philadelphia.