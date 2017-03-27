Rouhani’s agenda in Moscow announced

According to the spokesperson, President Rouhani and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, are expected to discuss regional issues in particular Syrian crisis and ways to put an end to the issue as well as tackling terrorism and extremism during the two day visit in Moscow.

Various documents and agreements for cooperation in legal and judicial spheres, roads and urban development, technology and communications, energy and power, standards, sports, etc. will be signed between the two sides, he added.

In addition to high-ranking political and economic state officials, a delegation of Iranian business people and economic activists will accompany Rouhani to Moscow to hold joint meetings with their Russian counterparts, Esmaeili said.

In his trip, President Rouhani will meet with his Russian counterpart and other officials of the country and exchange views on various bilateral, regional and global issues, Esmaeili noted.

The trip was considered as one of Rouhani’s important and historical official visits to Russia, ISNA quoted Aboutalebi as saying.

But the worldwide geopolitical situation, the Syrian war, and other conflicts in the Middle East are sure to be on the agenda.

Russian Federation has sought to increase its economic foothold in Iran since Tehran and global powers reached an agreement in 2015 that placed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.