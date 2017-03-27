Royal Dutch Shell Agrees to Sell Gabon Assets to PE Firm

Royal Dutch Shell has struck a deal to sell its onshore oil and gas operations in Gabon for up to 1 billion United States dollars (£800 million) as it presses ahead with a wide-ranging divestment programme.

In the deal, the buyer will make additional payments up to a maximum of $150 million depending on production performance and commodity prices.

Shell said the transaction would result in an impairment charge of $53 million after tax which will be taken in the first quarter of 2017.

The deal, expected to close mid-2017, also includes energy infrastructure related to an onshore pipeline system and an export terminal in the region.

The assets operated by Shell produce approximately 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 40,000 barrels go to the company. Andy Brown, a director for Shell exploration and production programs, said the company has a legacy extending back to the early 1960s.

It also includes stakes in four non-operated fields, Atora, Avocette/M’Boukou, Coucal, and Tsiengui West and 430 local Shell employees who will become part of Assala after on completion of the sale.

The sale is part of Shell’s $30bn divestment programme to reduce its debt burden after a £35bn takeover of BG Group.

Assala Energy will be funded by Carlyle International Energy Partners, a $2.5 billion fund, and Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund, which has $698 million under management, according to a separate statement.

$587 million for the sale of the shares, plus interest accruing from the effective date to closing.

Shell has been operating in Gabon for 56 years and is one of the biggest investors in the country’s oil-and-gas sector.

Shell has a 75% equity interest in Shell Gabon, with the other 25% held by the government of Gabon, and 100% interest in Shell Upstream Gabon.