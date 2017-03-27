Rumor: Person Pre-orders Destiny 2 On PC At Gamestop Germany

This week, talk surrounding Destiny 2 started hotting up after a poster for Destiny 2 leaked online, suggesting that major announcements for the game would be coming soon. However, it looks like GameStop customers in Germany would not need to wait as long for updates since the PC version of the game is now available for pre-order in German GameStop stores.

The user goes by the same of “Snowy” and posted a picture of a receipt. Developer Bungie tweeted an image with the game’s title announcing that a sequel to 2014’s shared world shooter is indeed real. The same person has also stated that there may also be a separate Collector’s Edition.

The poster, which found its way to Italian site Lega Network as well as photo sharing service Imgur also has PlayStation branding, indicating that much like the first game, Destiny 2 will see an exclusive marketing campaign with the PS4 with a beta pre-release as well.

There is small new evidence that Destiny 2 is being released for the PC platform.

“Destiny 2” is now in development with a rumored 2017 release date for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and possibly on PC. In a follow-up post, SenSnowy also showed the bottom of the receipt, which confirmed the pre-order availability of Destiny 2 alongside other upcoming games such as Federation Internationale de Football Association 18, Tekken 7, and Red Dead Redemption 2. Though we won’t be surprised to see more information from Destiny 2’s publisher Activision shortly.