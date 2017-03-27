Runners carry worn out woman across finish line of Philadelphia half-marathon

During the fourth annual Philadelphia Love Run Half Marathon, a woman runner started to show signs of fatigue and appeared as though she was cramping up.

The two men and the woman, who all appear to be strangers, then jog together towards the finish line at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A third man saw what was going on, scooped her up in his arms and carried her over the finish line.

Just steps from the finish line, the woman nearly collapses.

A visibly tired woman appears to buckle up and become disoriented in the middle of the track when two men, noticing her vulnerable state, take her by the arms and help her along.

At races like this, there is first aid available on the course and at the finish line.

A half marathon is 13.1 miles, and if you’ve ever run that race, you know that sometimes that.1 can seem like it’s 13 miles. Race officials have identified the female runner but have not yet released her name.