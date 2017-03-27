RuPaul Announces He’s Married To Longtime Partner Georges LeBar

RuPaul Charles married his longtime boyfriend, Australian rancher Georges LeBar, in a secret ceremony in January.

The couple are rarely pictured together, but after being spotted in NY recently host Ross Matthews made a decision to grill Ru about the pair’s relationship, and asked whether they’d ever consider getting married. “He is devoted to me, I am devoted to him”, RuPaul said. The Emmy victor revealed that the two “met on the dance floor of Limelight“, referring to the classic NY club, in 1994 on LeBar’s birthday. The two Wednesday this year on their 23rd anniversary, more than two decades after first meeting in 1994 on the dancefloor of legendary NYC nightclub Limelight.

“When we get the chance to do anything, we want to go somewhere fabulous”. “We were looking into it for really for tax breaks and financial (reasons)”.

LeBar owns a farm in Wyoming and, according to RuPaul, “doesn’t care about show business at all”.

He told BuzzFeed in a 2015 interview: “He’s so kind and amusing”.

Mazel tov to the happy couple, and may they celebrate a zillion years not in Wyoming to come!

