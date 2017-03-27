Russell Westbrook throws incredible halfcourt bounce pass vs. Rockets

Sunday afternoon at Toyota Center will be fun.

Williams made 11 of 15 shots and tied a career-high by making 7 of 8 3-pointers. Harden drilled a 3 with 69 seconds left to extend the lead to eight points before assisting on a corner trey by Patrick Beverley that gave Houston its lone double-digit lead.

The Rockets (50-22) committed a whopping 16 first-half turnovers, a byproduct of their brief layoff. “He just plays the game the way it should be played”. It’s either the Thunder or the Memphis Grizzlies landing in seventh, where one will get a first round match-up with West powerhouse San Antonio Spurs.

“The hit a lot of shots, man”, Westbrook said. “But we buckled down in the second half”.

The Golden State Warriors claimed a seventh straight National Basketball Association win as the battle of MVP candidates went the way of James Harden’s Houston Rockets. Reserve centre Nene Hilario added 17 points and 2 steals while Clint Capela had 11 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Houston, shooting a sizzling 63 percent from the floor, had four players with 20-plus points as they led by 20 (79-59) at halftime and by 25 (113-88) at the end of three. Suddenly, Harden got going.

In addition to being the team leader in points, rebounds and assists, he is also sixth in the league in minutes per game (36.5).

The picture tells it all as two candidates for the league MVP – Rockets guard James Harden, left, and Thunder guard Russell Westbrook – go one-on-one.

Houston had built a 79-59 lead by halftime thanks in part to almost flawless 3-point shooting by Ariza and Williams.

Steven Adams was horrific on defense throughout parts of the game and finished with 11 points and only four rebounds, while Andre Roberson and Victor Oladipo struggled to defend the perimeter at times.