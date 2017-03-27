Russian Federation says oil cuts may be extended amid high compliance

OPEC and non-OPEC producers said Sunday at a meeting in Kuwait they were looking into extending an output cuts deal aimed at stabilising the market, as compliance with the milestone pact increases.

“We need to see conformity across the board”, to 100 percent, he told the opening session of the one-day meeting, which includes Russia, Venezuela, Oman, Algeria and Iraq.

An early draft of the statement said that the committee “reports high level of conformity and recommends six-month extension”.

Crude oil sold for over $100 a barrel in the summer of 2014, before bottoming out below $30 a barrel in January 2016.

Brent crude futures closed on Friday at $50.80 a barrel in London, down 96 cents, or 1.9 percent, for the week. The initial deal was to last six months, with the option of extending it by six months. OPEC ministers are due to meet in Vienna on May 25. “Unless we have conformity with everybody, we can not go ahead with the extension of the deal”, Kuwaiti Oil Minister Essam al-Marzouq said. “It’s important to accomplish last year’s deal first”, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said before the meeting.

“The chances remain high for an extension to the supply cuts, as long as there are more stockpile withdrawals”, he said.

Khalid Al Fatih, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has commented pointedly about the patchy performance of others and how the kingdom will not continue to carry “free riders” who do not honour their pledges. The ministers are meeting in Kuwait City to discuss compliance with the reductions. “Companies don’t want to stand out among a group that is conforming”.

The joint committee, which met in Kuwait, said that as of February, OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries achieved a conformity level of 94 percent on a voluntary six-month cut in output.

Saudi Arabia itself reported much different output than secondary sources” estimates and “added to the confusion by introducing the term “supplies to the market’, which is new for many participants”, said Amrita Sen of Enegy Aspects.

Russian Federation isn’t ready to support a possible extension of oil-supply cuts into the second half of the year, even as more crude producers acknowledge they will probably need to do so to achieve their goals of balancing the market and firming up prices.