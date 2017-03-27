Russian Hackers Charged in Massive Yahoo Breach

The 2014 hacking of Yahoo’s servers is the second largest. USA officials say the objective of the state-sponsored spying was to obtain information on Russian and American officials, dissidents and journalists.

The evidence released in court documents so far is compelling.

US Federal prosecutors unsealed indictments this week against four Russian men, including two hackers and two intelligence officers, responsible for a 2014 intrusion into Yahoo’s systems that affected 500 million user accounts.

“We will not allow individuals, groups, nation-states or a combination of them to compromise the privacy of our citizens”, Mary McCord, acting assistant attorney general, said.

Indictment claims Russian spies and hackers routinely collaborate to undermine U.S. companies and government.

United States officials have alleged that two FSB officers, Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, colluded with Karim Baratov and Alexsey Belan, who has been on the FBI’s most wanted list for more than three years.

Justice Department officials declined to say whether there are any connections between the Yahoo case and the national security investigation of the Russian government for hacking during the 2016 presidential election.

The content of at least 30 million accounts were accessed as part of a spam campaign and that at least 18 people who used other internet service providers, such as Google, were also victimised, the government charged. Congressional committees are also investigating possible links between Russian figures and associates of President Trump.

While the preliminary evidence so far seems quite conclusive, the DOJ charges do remind us all that “An indictment is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law”.