Russian opposition leader arrested at anti-corruption protest

Alexei Navalny, the anti-corruption campaigner who is leading the opposition to President Vladimir Putin, was arrested while walking from a nearby subway station to the demonstration at Moscow’s iconic Pushkin Square.

Protesters had blocked traffic on Tverskaya street, which leads to the Kremlin’s walls.

Elsewhere, at a rally in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, one media source reported seeing 30 people detained after unfurling banners reading “The prime minister should answer”.

All but 17 of these, the foundation said, had been declared illegal by the authorities.

In Moscow, several protesters clashed with police after Navalny was rounded up just minutes after joining the rally.

Police, who opposition groups accuse of understating such counts, put the turnout in Moscow at about 8,000.

The protests, which attracted crowds of hundreds or thousands in most sizeable Russian cities, were the largest coordinated outpourings of dissatisfaction in Russia since mass protests in 2011-2012. Protesters tried to block a slow-moving police van with Navalny, the 40-year-old head of the unregistered Progress Party, inside. “This is our city”.

The BBC, meanwhile, cited TV images that showed demonstrators shouting “Down with Putin!” and other chants, including “Putin is a thief!” and “Russia without Putin!”

Police have been deployed in large numbers in Moscow where dozens of other protesters have also been detained.

“Guys, I’m OK”, he wrote.

He later posted on Twitter: “Him everything is fine with me”.

Mr Navalny was detained as he arrived to join the rally in central Moscow.

The latest number of those arrested was announced by a website called OVD-Info, tasked with keeping track of the detention of activists. The report claimed that these assets were purchased through “bribes from oligarchs, and state bank loans”. The authorities said the Moscow rally was unsanctioned. But his presence on the ballot would end what since 2000 have been a series of tightly choreographed presidential contests that resembled coronations rather than elections.