Russian ties need independent investigator

As we said, allegations of Russian interference and possible collusion by members of the Trump campaign are serious, and deserve a serious investigation.

The partisan divide over the House Intelligence Committee’s probe of Russian interference in the US presidential election deepened on Friday, when the committee’s top Democrat suggested its Republican chairman cancelled a public hearing after pressure from the White House.

Leaks about several FBI investigations have said communications between Trump campaign officials and associates and Russian intelligence operates have been intercepted.

“North Korean efforts on acquiring weapons is maybe the most immediate crisis that we face”, said McCain, who advised telling China to control the country’s behavior. Schiff said that it’s important to hold as numerous hearings as the can in public because “there is a lot the public can learn about this and should learn about this”. “That means you’ve got to pass a bill”. On Wednesday the Associated Press revealed that Manafort signed a $10m (£8m) annual contract with Russian aluminium magnate Oleg Deripaska, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, to influence influence United States politics, business and news coverage to “greatly benefit the Putin government”.

South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican member of the House Intelligence Committee, dismissed the notion of an independent commission. “Let Congress do its job, which is provide oversight over the intelligence community”.

President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager has offered to testify before Congress amid unsettling new reports about his ties to Russian Federation, according to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

On Wednesday Nunes took the unusual step of holding a press conference to acknowledge that he had seen the intelligence reports and that they showed “there was incidental” surveillance of “the president-elect and his team”.

Warner said Sunday he was “totally mystified by what Mr. Nunes has said”. Mark Warner, D-Va., told NBC’s “Meet The Press“.

Representative Adam Schiff, the intelligence committee’s top Democrat, said the cancellation was not in the public interest.

Schiff tweeted early Sunday, “The events of this week only underscore need for an independent commission to conduct its own Russian Federation investigation, along with Congress”.

Nunes apologised to the intelligence panel on Thursday for announcing to the public and briefing Trump that US intelligence may have swept up communications by Trump associates before telling the committee. “So if the commander-in-chief cannot be briefed by the chairperson of the House Intel Committee on a matter that has nothing to do with the FBI investigation then I don’t know what they can talk about”.