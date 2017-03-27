Saint Louis University researchers predict Zika hot spots in the US

As the area experiences unseasonably warm temperatures and rain, four St. Louis University researchers warn the Zika virus could pose a threat to parts of the region. Even if family planning is not a current consideration, avoiding mosquito bites will help stop the spread of Zika, a blood-borne illness that infected humans can transmit to others through vector mosquitos.

The bulls-eye of predicted Zika transmission is the MS delta. Babies with microcephaly will have smaller head sizes and their brains may not develop properly.

Spring break travelers should know that more than 200 cases of Zika were acquired in Florida, and the virus remains a significant travel concern for people of child-bearing years, according to Mia Taormina, DO, FACOI, an infectious disease and travel medicine specialist at DuPage Medical Group in Chicago’s western suburbs. Sexually transmitted diseases tend to cluster in these areas as well.

“Florida has only had two isolated cases of local Zika transmission this year and there are not now any identified areas with active Zika transmission”, the governor explained.

Even at a rate of 70 percent transmission through sex, the predicted number of mainland USA residents infected by the virus is alarming: between 300,000 to 41.7 million people in high-risk counties with between 3,700 to 632,000 being pregnant women. An article in the American Journal of Public Health by Saint Louis University researchers say that the virus also likely to be transmitted in southern states extending northward along the Atlantic coast and in southern California.

About 80 percent of those who contract Zika have no symptoms, which means they may engage in sexual activity without any indication they are at risk of transmitting the virus, she added. The paper was published online ahead of print on March 21.

Last year St. Louis again ranked the highest in the nation for its rates of STDs.