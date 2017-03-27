Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+: Final specs and images leaked

Samsung is all set to launch the much-awaited smartphone-Galaxy S8 on March 29 in NY. But these are just a fraction of the accessories that will go official later this week, as Samsung plans to provide customers with a plethora of accessories to choose from. Both models will have external speakers.

Samsung’s new flagship needs to outscore the competition when it comes to speed and the firm will be hoping this CPU boost will finally place it ahead of the Apple iPhone and Google Pixel. As compared to the Samsung Galaxy C7, the Asus Zenfone 3 is not that much popular nor it’s a demandable smartphone. Although, the tech giant hasn’t revealed any confirmation about its exact release date, but Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is thought to be officially unveiled by the end of August 2017. The Galaxy S8 Plus, meanwhile, will have a 6.2-inch display, compared to the 5.5-inch screen of the Galaxy S7 edge. However, the default resolution will be 1080p Full HD, to save battery life. Previously, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S series smartphones in two variants: one with the flat display and the other with a curved edge-to-edge display. In addition to the covers, Samsung will also be offering a screen protector, priced at 12.99 euros.

Also tipped: a boost for inbult storage to 64GB, bolstered by a 256GB microSD card slot.

While Apple may have claimed the first few spots on the list and dominated the high-end market, Samsung’s line of mid-range smartphones ensured that they claimed five spots on the top 10 list of best selling smartphones.

A showpiece for the launch event will be the Bixby voice assistant, although it’s not known how much of Bixby will be based on Samsung’s S Voice software or Viv, a startup founded by the creators of Siri which Samsung bought past year.

According to the report, the company is “already working with banks to help them embrace facial recognition systems in coming months”. The phablet has also been hinted to flaunt a front snapper power packed with a sensational Iris sensor. Also, the camera will have the capability of recording 4K videos and also come with laser autofocus and PDAF. Blue, Black, Gold, Orchid Grey and Silver colour options will be available at launch, evidently. However, buried in the story there is some info about the reported Samsung Guard S8 program.