SASSA ruling: A contract is a contract, like it or not

In the court ruling, the chief justices lambasted Sassa and minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini, saying that they were exclusively responsible for facilitating the grants crisis to such a point that the court had to get involved.

The CPS had asked the Court to allow it to enter into a new and “lawful” contract with the SASSA after the existing contract expires on March 31.

The court ordered her to submit an affidavit explaining why she should not personally have to pay for the legal costs incurred in bringing the matter to court.

While Dlamini accepted a degree of responsibility for the problems, she said she was not entirely to blame, the Johannesburg-based Sunday Times reported, citing an interview with the minister.

“It is a premature debate – I am very clear”. Media, opposition parties and SASSA executives were also responsible for fanning the flames of the crisis, she said, according to the report.

The standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) also welcomed the ruling in a statement on Friday.

He said he is happy with the order on the protection of the personal data of grant recipients, which has been “abused by CPS for commercial benefit”.

“The perception that government is limping from one crisis to another and failing to provide decisive leadership on issues that affect the poor and the most vulnerable in our society might prove costly in the long run”, Sanco national spokesman Jabu Mahlangu said.

“Accepting apologies at this stage is neither here nor there because the electorate will ultimately judge the government on its action and or inaction on the damning incompetence that emerged during the crisis”, he said.

One in three South Africans depend on these payments.

“To quote Justice Froneman: ‘Accountability is the central value of our democratic system'”. The threatened breach of the right to social security of the beneficiaries engages the Court’s remedial power to make a just and equitable order under s172 (1)(b) of the Constitution.