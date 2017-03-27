Saudi Aramco Tax Slashed Ahead of What May Be Biggest IPO

“This Royal Order on tax for oil and hydrocarbon producers operating in the Kingdom brings the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in line with global benchmarks”, said Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih in a statement.

Prior to the royal decree issued on Monday, Saudi Aramco had paid a 20% royalty on sales and 85% tax on its profits. The new rates on hydrocarbon companies announced by royal order on Monday are effective retroactively from January 1, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

By cutting the taxes that Aramco pays, the Saudi government is opening the way for greater dividend payments, which should make Aramco’s shares more attractive to investors when they are eventually put on sale.

“The 50 percent tax rate will be very lucrative to investors who should be gearing up for its privatization”. “This is one of many steps that will begin a process of investor-friendly initiatives that will help in whetting appetites”.

Saudi Arabia plans to sell five percent of Aramco next year, as part of efforts to build up a large sovereign wealth fund.

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The sale falls within the kingdom’s strategy to diversify its oil-dependent economy away from hydrocarbons. But others have said that valuation could be ambitious given uncertainty about oil prices, the future of fossil fuels and political risks in the Middle East. Aramco now pays a 20 percent royalty on its revenue and an 85 percent tax on income.

While Aramco has yet to reveal any detailed financial information, setting a lower income tax rate will remove one of the most important variables as the global investment community sizes up the deal.

Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih also said the royal order will not negatively affect state coffers, adding that the kingdom’s hydrocarbon resources “remain sovereign”.

The world’s most valuable company – oil giant Saudi Aramco – has today been handed a huge tax cut by the Saudi government. Saudi oil companies valued at between 375 billion and 300 billion riyals, will pay 65% income tax, those at between 300 billion and 225 billion riyals will pay 75% and any company below that threshold will continue to pay 85%.