Saudi-owned Arrogate wins Dubai World Cup

Elsewhere, many a Melbourne Cup contender past year, contested the 3200m Dubai World Cup, with Godolphin’s Beautiful Romance beaten a neck.

If Baffert continues to follow the same pattern with the talented gray colt, in which he gives Arrogate a long time between races, it seems likely that an August return would be the most likely path.

To start his four-year-campaign, he won the 2017 Pegasus World Cup in a new track record.

Trained by Bob Baffert, the odds-on favourite made a dramatic comeback in the 2,000-metre contest after breaking from the stalls at the back of the pack. He was barely galloping as the field in front of him raced away.

But the class kicked in at the 400m and it was race over – as the star exploded clear to give Baffert World Cup win number three.

“When I called on him heading for home, he just took off”. He then went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic and was named the American Champion Three-Year-Old Male Horse and World’s Best Racehorse of 2016. That is a great horse.

It didn’t look how anyone had imagined it would, but ARROGATE (c, 4, Unbridled’s Song-Bubbler, by Distorted Humor) turned in the most remarkable performance of his already dazzling career when overcoming a nightmare trip to win the $10-million G1 Dubai World Cup. Third-place finisher Neolithic exited the Dubai World Cup well and will head to Kentucky for a break, as announced by Starlight Racing via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.