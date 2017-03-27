SBI investigating trooper-involved shooting from an Iredell Co. chase
Nearly four miles of the highway is closed between Koontz Road in Davidson County to Highway 801 in Davie County.
Highway 64 is expected to reopen around 9:00 p.m.
SBI is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that took place following a chase that started from Iredell County Sunday afternoon.
Baker says the pursuit began when the driver of a Honda didn’t stop for a trooper who tried to initiate a traffic stop in Iredell County. An armed confrontation occurred between the driver and troopers.
The driver was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious injuries, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.