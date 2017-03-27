SC and North Carolina advance in NCAA tournament

The result was much the same as the others with North Carolina now 3-1 against Kentucky as the Tar Heels avenged a 103-100 loss on December 17 in Las Vegas.

Maye knocked down a deep jumper with less than a second left Sunday in the Elite Eight, allowing the Tar Heels to scratch out a 75-73 victory over Kentucky in a game that will surely rival anything seen next weekend.

Williams said Maye’s game-winner isn’t redemption for the Villanova loss but noted he yelled at Paige after this win. They’ll play OR on Friday in the semifinals. Williams said. “He (made) some big-time plays today, big-time plays two days ago”. “But I’m really happy for this team and the work that they’ve put in, the toughness that they’ve shown, and they’re just, they’re wonderful kids”.

The national semifinals on Saturday, April 1, will pit No. 1 seed Gonzaga against No. 7 SC and No. 1 North Carolina versus No. 3 Oregon. They also improved to 3-1 against Kentucky in regional finals – the only place these college basketball behemoths have met in the NCAA Tournament.

“Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a.”, Williams said with a smile, responding without asking which game his player was remembering as they went to the locker room. Kentucky’s freshmen De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk hit three quick 3s, the last two by Monk and his second with 7.2 seconds left tied it up at 73.

This was what North Carolina has been eyeing since Kris Jenkins and Villanova snatched the national title out of the Tar Heels’ hands in the final second previous year.

Kentucky (32-6) will miss out on the Final Four for the second straight year. “We want to go there and win it”.

Maye finished with a career-high 17 points off the bench for North Carolina.

Theo Pinson drove enough toward the basket to pick off Maye’s defender, then passed back to Maye. “It was a great feeling”.

Kentucky led for only 3:57 in a game North Carolina had a big edge on the boards (44-34) and inside where the Tar Heels outscored the Wildcats 34-26.

North Carolina led by as much as 9 a couple times before both teams went into shooting slumps. Oregon-North Carolina will follow roughly 40 minutes after the completion of that game. “It’s going to be hard to get over”. That year they went on and won the national championship, which they haven’t done since.