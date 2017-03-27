SC fans brought the ‘SEC’ chant to March Madness

“Our guys were very, very nervous”, SC coach Frank Martin said. But I have never seen them defeated.

Thornwell showed why the Bears spent so much time preparing for him as he scored a game-high 24 points after he had amassed a combined 53 points in NCAA tournament wins over Marquette and Duke.

After dispatching No. 2- seeded Duke in the second round of the East Regional, the No. 7 Gamecocks took down No. 3 Baylor, 70-50, in the Sweet 16 on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. They lost to Duke in the round of eight in 2010.

“It means a lot”.

Sindarius Thornwell, the Southeastern Conference’s leading regular season scorer and conference player of the year, is having a career season in his farewell tour for the Gamecocks. “We had so many games that went down to the wire either they won at the buzzer, we won at the buzzer, just always admired how hard his teams played, how well they played”. “Making a run is huge for everybody”.

“We’re not done yet”, Silva said. And they did a great job of executing their game plan. ‘Well, your team is just, it’s lost its fight, it’s not very good, it doesn’t belong.’ Why, because we lost at Vanderbilt?

Now the Gamecocks will move on to the Sweet 16 with the hope that they can shut down the Wisconsin Badgers or the Florida Gators. We’ve put in the time. “I think having upperclassmen, as our program has predominantly been in that position where we’ve relied on upperclassmen leadership”. You draw on that and you have to play well. You guys dominated the latter part of the first half. SC on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. They lost 67-66 to Seton Hall on December 12. “We don’t want to just be here, we are hungry and want to keep winning”. It was South Carolina’s first loss of the season and started the Gamecocks on a stretch when they lost three of five.

“I’m proud of my co-workers in the SEC”, Martin said. “But first game, second game, third game, I feel like you’re always going to be kind of nervous playing here, just due to the history of basketball in this arena”. Florida was 14-4.

Baylor (27-7) heads to Madison Square Garden on the heels of a tight battle against the 11th seeded University of Southern California Trojans (26-10). Kentucky, Florida and SC have won their six games by an average combined margin of 13.2 points.

The Bulldogs had not trailed at any point in the tournament until Carolina’s Isaiah Hicks scored the game’s opening basket. Freshman Maik Kotsar, a 6-foot-10-inch Estonian, and Chris Silva, a 6-foot-9-inch sophomore from Gabon, will have to continue their strong tournament efforts if SC is to stand a chance on Friday. Their magical run to an Elite Eight matchup against SEC rival Florida has reached legendary status in Gamecock Nation.