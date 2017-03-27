SC headed to Final Four, beats Florida 77-70

And maybe a slight sense of dread.

Why? Because a scrappy team from Columbia, SC whose last tournament appearance was 13 years ago wrenched themselves into every unsuspecting person’s Sweet Sixteen bracket.

With Kentucky advancing, it’s the first time since 1986 that the final eight has boasted three teams from the conference.

SC coach Frank Martin said he finds the physical reputation for both teams amusing. “[It’s a] great opportunity”.

No. 7 SC vs.

Remember, this was a team that scored just 86 points in a FOUR overtime game against Alabama during conference play. “But defense, that’s one thing that they pride (themselves) about”. That magical run can continue on Sunday against No. 4 seed Florida.

The 11th-seeded Gamecocks advanced to the Elite 8 with a 70-50 victory over No. 3 Baylor in the other East semifinal Friday.

When Chris Chiozza was asked how much sleep he got before he had to wake up Saturday, the UF point guard didn’t know the answer.

The season’s obviously not over and Frank Martin will be the first to tell you that his team is not taking a celebratory break coming into their Sweet Sixteen game with the Bears, but if one were to freeze time and recognize what the Gamecocks did to get to where they are, that alone could be construed as a program milestone. You have two or three guys on you. Baylor is a deep and organized team who might not excite in any aspect of the game, but are more solid than the most in all of them. They don’t give you any easy looks in the paint.

Florida is at its best when it gets balanced scoring throughout its lineup.

SC is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1973 after breaking a 13-year NCAA tournament drought.

Sindarius Thornwell was serving the second game of a six game suspension the last time USC was in MSG.

Thornwell has been a man on a mission in the NCAA Tournament. “He can shoot it pretty good”. “And we have listened to him all season and don’t stop now”. Having more than one reliable scoring option not only takes pressure off of Allen to carry the load, but it also means SC can’t focus on stopping just one player.

White said he likes to think he would not have called a timeout even if he had one to call – probably. Playing Florida is going to be good. “We’re going into this game as the underdogs”. If Thornwell has been under the radar, so has his team.

“We’re embracing it and having fun and enjoying every moment”, Thornwell said. They split with Florida during the regular season but they also lost twice to Alabama, were smoked by Memphis (albeit without Thornwell, who was suspended at the time), and lost at both Ole Miss and Arkansas. “We’re better on defense, but we’re a good offensive team and we play together on offense and that’s why we’re playing next week”. So we’ll be humbled because of the opponent, because there’s respect there. “We have to thank those guys for paving the way for guy like me to come here and have a successful career”.

Martin can be hard to deal with because of his intensity and his demanding mentality but there’s no denying that he has pushed the right buttons with this team and did fantastic work at his last job at Kansas State.