SC should give verdict on Ayodhya issue — Sitaram Yechury

It is not correct for the apex court to suggest an out-of-court settlement on the vexed Ayodhya issue, as it was tried out before, he told media persons here.

On a day when the Left Government drew flak from the CPM state secretariat for its failure to meet the expectations, party general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday said lapses from the state dispensation’s part, if any, would be corrected.

“Any possibility for an out-of-court settlement got sealed once the Babri Masjid got demolished”. Yechuri also termed Congress party’s “vacillation” over the dispute as “unfortunate”. He said the onus lies with the Supreme Court to adjudicate on the dispute.

“With the BJP in the process of implementing RSS agenda through an RSS pracharak as the chief minister, the state is witnessing vigilante groups, terrorising the minorities with the attacks on slaughter houses”, he said. About RSS resolution in Coimbatore about the alleged attack on RSS cadres by CPI (M) activists, he said “it was a clear case of pot calling the kettle black”. Nine CPI (M) activists had been killed by RSS-BJP workers since May last. One must not forget that without violence, the RSS cannot expand its base in this country.

With regard to the performance of LDF government in the State, Mr. Yechury said it was moving in the right direction.

“Had the BJP announced Yogi Adityanath as their chief ministerial candidate before elections, they would not have come to power in Uttar Pradesh”, he said. He further stated that the government will rectify its misgivings and move forward.