SC snarls its way into unexpected Final Four

SC added a missing piece to its rich basketball history. It’s the third time in the last four years that a seventh seed is headed to the Final Four.

A venue that’s hosted more than its share of championship bouts will be the site of Round 3 between SEC rivals SC and Florida, with a trip to the Final Four at stake.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 26 points and SC earned their first trip to the Final Four with a 77-70 victory over Florida on Sunday.

“Anyone that’s in sports dreams of moments like this”, Martin said. Our guys battle. They battle coming off a win, coming off a loss, they battle against each other every day in practice, and they’re together.

The Gators are led by first-team All-SEC selection KeVaughn Allen, who leads Florida with 14.1 points per season. SC fought back from an eight-point deficit – just before halftime – in the defensive battle between SEC foes.

South Carolina’s star is Sindarius Thornwell, the SEC player of the year and a consistent scorer who has averaged 26 points in the NCAA Tournament.

“Plays needed to be made down the stretch and I stepped up and made plays”, Thornwell said. Thornwell pumped his fist and screamed, his teammates got back on defense and Rucker, famous for writing “Let Her Cry” had tears streaming down his face.

In fact, she is doing all she can to reaffirm to her players the importance of self confidence in every step of their basketball and life journeys – not matter what happens Monday night. “So it doesn’t surprise me”, he said. Some of it is natural, some of it is just natural maturity because sophomores are juniors now and juniors are seniors. “That’s something that I really want these girls to experience and that’s what we’re going to go out there and try to do”.

Nope. The SEC, which struggled to get three teams into the NCAA Tournament a year ago, now has two more teams playing on than any other league, including the Atlantic Coast Conference, which sent nine teams to the tournament. Florida has made it to the Elite Eight in each of the last five NCAA tournaments it has played in.

PJ Dozier added 17 points for the Gamecocks, Chris Silva had 13 and Kotsar 12.

It’s also something of a daunting one for the fourth-seeded Gators, who are favored over seventh-seeded SC but are anything but a lock.

SC will face Gonzaga, the No1 seed from the West Regional, in the Final Four on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona.

“And I told myself if I’m ever in the same situation, I’ve got to practice our guys the way we’ve trained for six months, not any different”.

With the win, SC will now go to Arizona.

The Gamecocks (25-10) were in control from the middle of the first half on, mixing defenses and hustling all over the Madison Square Garden court to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.

Prior to this run, SC hadn’t won an NCAA tournament contest since 1973.