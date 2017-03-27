SC takes down Florida, earns first-ever Final Four berth

Finally, with his own destiny firmly in hand, he would be the one to decide what was important. He’s one of the best players remaining in the tournament, period.

Notice elevated, the ball went hard through the hoop and Madison Square Garden exploded with noise.

Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell was crucial for the Gamecocks, as he had been all tournament. His senior year of high school, he was all but forced to leave his Lancaster team to join the prestigious Oak Hill Academy, the Virginia-based crown jewel of National Basketball Association player factories, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said.

“I listen to Sinatra”. Their ferocious defense has certainly helped, and head coach Frank Martin (who’s in his fifth year at the school following five years at Kansas State) has done a great job of both building around veteran players like Thornwell and working in new faces.

The Gamecocks are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games as an underdog and 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog of 0.5-6.5. They entered the NCAA tournament having not won a game since 1973.

“We have no pressure”, Notice said. And that, of course, is what makes this tournament the lovely, occasionally maddening and always surprising thing that it is. “We started getting right again that game at Florida“. All eyes will be on the Gamecocks on Saturday to see if they can continue this magical run and continue to capture the hearts of even the most casual basketball fan.

The Gators (27-9) finished second in the SEC regular season standings behind Kentucky.

The Gators built a 7-point halftime lead against SC on the strength of 7 for 12 3-point shooting.

Like their first- and second-round victories over No. 10 seed Marquette and No. 2 seed Duke, the Gamecocks had to come from behind. Defensively, South Carolina is holding their opponents to an average of 64.8 ppg on 39.8% shooting from the field.

You read that correctly: The Gators went 0-of-17 from three-point range, and they shot just 35.2 percent from the field. So we used some of that, some of the film, some of the newspaper headlines, what have you, in those first couple, but not in this past one. “We couldn’t, really couldn’t buy a basket”. “And that’s what we did”. “They’re definitely not going to hide now that they have confidence that we’re a good team”. “We just got to stay poised, stay together”.

Martin wondered if Florida, which had played the late semifinal Friday and gone into overtime, wore down. We slipped a little bit. To say it’s shocking that the Bulldogs have made it this deep into the tournament would not be fair to Gonzaga and would be a total discredit to what they’ve accomplished this season. They know what type of player he is. They got to call me coach and that gives me a different platform, makes me feel important?

Thornwell made defending Motley sound easy. It was a part of a stretch of eight straight points scored by the senior guard, who broke open a tie game and then hit two free throws with 2:24 left that put USC ahead for good.

“I remember when he played in this league”, Foley said Sunday.

SC is in the midst of a stunning, awesome postseason run. One more, and it’s on to the Final Four. “I think it could be a defensive battle and whoever can execute better has a good shot of winning”. “I knew he was going to try to go for it”.