SC to hear plea filed by KHBA on misuse of pellet guns

KHBA had earlier filed a petition in the top court alleging that the pellet guns are being “misused”.

Stating that the issue “concerns life and death”, the Supreme Court (SC) today gave the Centre two weeks to present alternatives to using pellet guns to disperse agitating mobs. The court also asked the government to devise ways which ensure that both the sides are protected.

The case will be heard next on 10 April.

On December 14 a year ago, the apex court had said pellet guns should not be used “indiscriminately” for controlling street protests in Jammu and Kashmir and be resorted to only after “proper application of mind” by the authorities.

A bench comprising Chief justice of India J.S. Khehar, justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul was hearing a petition filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association.

Separately, the home ministry last July constituted an experts' committee to explore alternatives to pellet guns.

The Association then challenged that order in the Supreme Court, which the court began hearing in December.

A seven-member expert committee set up to explore other possible alternatives as non-lethal weapons submitted its report to Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi in August previous year.

The High Court had also declined to accept the plea to prosecute the officers who ordered use of pellet guns and those who actually fired them.