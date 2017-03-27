Schneider National announces launch of IPO

Schneider launched its IPO today.

Schneider expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additonal 4,342,000 shares of Class B common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover any over-allotments.

In the past year, Schneider National generated $4 billion in revenue and $156.9 million in net income. Schneider National has a market cap of $3.3 billion. Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. The company announced in October 2016 that it planned to pursue an IPO. We believe we have developed a differentiated business model that is hard to replicate due to our scale, breadth of complementary service offerings and proprietary technology platform. “With a broad, comprehensive service offering and a true North American footprint, we believe we have substantial cross-selling opportunities and the potential to capture a greater share of each customer’s annual transportation and logistics expenditures”.