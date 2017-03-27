Scholes believes Rooney should stay and fight at United

A leg injury ruled Rooney out of both the 1-0 friendly loss to Germany last Wednesday and Sunday’s 2018 World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Rooney has only made nine Premier League starts for Manchester United this season and has struggled to break into the first team at Old Trafford since Mourinho’s arrival.

Despite all the lack of faith in Rooney’s game, England Manager Gareth Southgate insists that the forward is actually not finished.

But Southgate has said record England scorer Rooney, who has 119 caps, remains in his thoughts and Scholes feels Rooney should remain part of the Three Lions set-up. There’s been a lot of speculation over where he goes now but Wayne, with what he’s done, has earned the right to do what he wants to do. I think he’ll look at the next squad carefully because he’ll be desperate to play in the World Cup next year. “He’s got great experience and he can pass knowledge on to young players”. He has a fight on his hands but the Wayne Rooney I know is someone who will face that challenge and try to do it.

“If he gets back in the United team then he is straight back into the England side”.

England boss Gareth Southgate insists Rooney, his country’s record goalscorer, is not finished yet on the worldwide stage, an assessment Scholes agrees with.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged former teammate Wayne Rooney to prolong his stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.

“He’s absolutely [in my thinking]”, the England boss was quoted as saying by Skysports.

“I didn’t quite understand why we were talking about tributes when he has still got every chance of being in this team”, the Three Lions Manager said this global break.