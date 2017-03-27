Schumer Blasts “Petulant” Trump, Says Attempts To Undermine Obamacare Will “Backfire”

A staunch opponent of the bill since its announcement, Schumer’s argument that the bill died because it catered to the “hard-right” House Freedom Caucus was no surprise.

“We reached out”, said Walden, the chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce who spearheaded the writing of AHCA.

“We Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop [repeal and replace] and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends – as long as they say no more repeal”, Mr. Schumer said on ABC’s “This Week”.

He said that Democrats will “certainly look at his proposals” if Trump ditches the policies that have been a hallmark of his presidency so far, noting that any future support would be “guided by our values”.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, Schumer said, noting the president’s “basic lack of competence”.

Tax reform is up next, but Schumer said that will lose as well if Trump continues with traits that “are not very helpful”.

“I would say this – we Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop replace and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends”, the NY senator said, referring to Affordable Care Act.

But Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at an event in West Virginia, showed no softening of his view of Obamacare Saturday despite the House inaction on its repeal.

Trump has already taken steps to weaken the 2010 health care law. We have ideas, they have ideas to try to improve Obamacare.

Seventeen percent of Americans liked “Trumpcare”, said Schumer. “We just said repeal was off the table”. “The job of the president is to make Americans’ lives better”.

“If he, out of anger, vengeance, whatever, starts undermining [the Affordable Care Act], it’s going backfire on him because he’s the president and the American people know he’s in charge and they want him to make things better”, Schumer added. He ran as a defender of the middle class. “It’s not me, it’s him”, Schumer said on “This Week”. “If he changes, he could have a different presidency”.

Schumer also spoke about the upcoming confirmation vote for Supreme Court justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, insisting that it should take 60 votes to approve him.

But the Senate Democratic leader did make one statement that doesn’t jell with the Republican talking points.

Schumer also stood by his statement that Gorsuch shouldn’t be confirmed while the FBI’s investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was ongoing, saying, “let’s see where this investigation goes for a few months and delay it”.