Schumer: Trump showed ‘basic lack of competence’ on health care bill

He also said Trump had gravitated too much toward “hard-right wealthy special interests” – killing his chances to compromise with Democrats and moderate Republicans.

Lindsay Dunsmuir and Doina Chiacu write Priebus’ remarks came after House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) announced that he expects a tax reform bill to advance through his panel in the spring of 2017.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week”. “We’re not at parliamentary system, and whenever you continue to operate like that, what you pass will never be sustainable”. Economic growth would be more modest without fiscal stimulus and United States equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

Blame for the failure to get GOP support for ObamaCare repeal and replace legislation has increasingly fallen on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and other top administration officials, The New York Times reported Saturday.

“The president campaigned as a populist against the Democratic and Republican establishments”.

Schumer said Sunday that Trump must be willing to drop attempts to repeal his predecessor’s signature achievement, warning that Trump was destined to “lose again” on other parts of his agenda if he remained beholden to conservative Republicans.

As the administration licks its wounds in the wake of the healthcare bill’s crash, “the blame game is taking a toll on an exhausted White House”, said Isenstadt.

He scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

The Ohio governor criticized ObamaCare, saying the former president’s healthcare legislation is “disintegrating”.

Priebus said Trump was looking ahead for now at upcoming congressional debate over the budget and Trump’s tax plan, which Priebus said will include a border tax and middle-class tax cuts.

“If the candidate can’t get 60 votes, if the nominee can’t get 60 votes, you don’t change the rules, you change the candidate”, Schumer said.

“We must come together to find solutions to move this country forward”, Poe said Sunday in a written statement. “That’s petulance”, Schumer said. “Saying no is easy, leading is hard”. Though many have focused on the role that intransigent House conservatives played in killing the bill, Republicans also hemorrhaged moderates who were facing angry constituents in their town halls back home. He urged Trump to go a different path: Reject the Freedom Caucus and work with Democrats.

Further, Schumer said it’s “not presidential” for Trump to say he’ll destroy or undermine the ACA. It’s not just that they have no will to work together, they don’t even know what it would look like if they did.