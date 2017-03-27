Sir Alex Ferguson believes Manchester United reject, Bastian Schweinsteiger still has plenty to give and will deliver for Chicago Fire. But I have to reserve special thanks to the United fans – whose support has been a very special part of my time in Manchester.

Schweinsteiger is set to be the second German to wear the Chicago Fire jersey, following in the footsteps of former Germany defender Arne Friedrich, 37, who played there in 2012 and 2013.

“I am sad to leave so many friends at Manchester United“, said Schweinsteiger. “My move to Chicago Fire is no different”.

Last season the former Bayern Munich star featured 31 times under Louis van Gaal and was part of the squad that won the FA Cup.

Schweinsteiger appeared in just four matches in all competitions this season, failing to make any Premier League appearances.

Obviousl, y the move was to create some sort of leadership within the Fire locker room, and in that case the Fire did a fantastic job in bringing in Schweinsteiger. His honours at the club include eight Bundesliga titles, seven DFB-Pokal titles, a UEFA Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup title and a UEFA Super Cup title.

The former Germany worldwide ended his two-year spell at United to sign a one-year deal with the MLS club.