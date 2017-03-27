‘Scores of civilians’ may have been killed in coalition strike on Mosul

An Iraqi brigadier general said that a total of 27 residential buildings had been hit by multiple days of strikes in west Mosul, and that three of them were completely destroyed.

The focus of inquiry will be whether the coalition airstrike hit the building; whether an accumulation of airstrikes in the area degraded the structural integrity of the building before it fell; or whether the Islamic State detonated an explosion after the air strike to bring the building down.

Military officials, however, denied that the country’s rules of engagement in the region have been relaxed.

The statement issued by the USA -led coalition said the airstrike had been requested by Iraqi security forces to target IS fighters and equipment “at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties”.

Iraqi military officials are shooting down speculation that United States air strikes killed hundreds of civilians according to a BBC News report. So far 130 dead bodies have reportedly been retrieved from the debris. For nearly a week desperate neighbours had scraped through the rubble, searching for as many as 150 people who lay buried after three homes in a west Mosul suburb were destroyed by coalition airstrikes. On Thursday, Iraqi Civil Defense said it had pulled 136 bodies from the collapsed buildings and that another 150 were believed to still be buried. On Wednesday and Thursday, almost 230 bodies were pulled out from the rubble, according to witnesses.

“There were many Islamic State fighters in our neighborhood”, she said, but the family stayed because before the offensive, “we got leaflets from the army telling us to stay”.

“Based on the information that is now available to us, I’m advised that Australian strike aircraft were not involved in the airstrike in question”, Senator Payne said.

Families were streaming out of the northern city, Iraq’s second largest – in their thousands each day – headed for cold, crowded camps or to stay with relatives. IS militants had also fired on troops from houses, it said.

A USA defense official said the troops will number in the “low hundreds” and are likely to operate out of east Mosul and Qayyarah West Air Base, according to the official. Airwars, a UK-based monitoring organization has raised questions about the surge in civilian deaths in the Mosul campaign in recent weeks.

The coalition has “opened a formal civilian casualty credibility assessment on this allegation”, the statement continued, adding that coalition planes “routinely strike” ISIS targets in this area and that coalition forces “take all reasonable precautions during the planning and execution of airstrikes to reduce the risk of harm to civilians”.

What happened during the March 17th incident remains unclear. “If one falls, others will too”, Abu Adnan said as he hauled a bag of possessions over a dirt berm and out of his Danadan neighborhood as federal police looked on.

“The fighting is coming closer to people’s home”.

Iraqi government forces have halted the ongoing offensive to recapture western Mosul from Daesh militants on Saturday due to the high rate of civilian casualties, a security forces spokesman said. “Finding survivors is very hard because the area is completely destroyed”, Civil Defence chief Brigadier Mohammed Al-Jawari told reporters, reports Reuters. “What we want from the coalition is for them not to repeat their mistakes and to be more cautious and accurate”.

Journalists saw children and a pregnant woman among at least 50 bodies recovered from the rubble, with limbs and shoes protruding from destroyed houses. It said that ISIS was launching rockets and mortar shells from locations crowded with civilians.

One report suggests that the coalition strike hit a nearby truck bomb, leading to the collapse of the building.