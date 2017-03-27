Scotland 1 Slovenia 0: Late Martin victor eases pressure on Strachan

Moments later the Hoops forward then smacked the post with a low right-footed drive from Armstrong’s cutback, before a header from Morrison was cleared off the line by Slovenia attacker Valter Birsa.

It took Scotland on to seven points from five fixtures – the halfway stage of the campaign – and into fourth place, two points off Slovakia in second, ahead of the visit of Group F leaders England in June.

“The starting point for him was when he made his debut”. He understands what he brings to a team, but some people can’t see it which is understandable.

“Certainly I can only say to them that I know there’s a group of players going into this game hugely determined”.

Scotland had by far the better of the first-half chances, coming close to an opening goal with just a couple of minutes on the clock when Russell Martin met a whipped Robert Snodgrass corner into the box but was denied by Jan Oblak. Yet the brutal truth is that unless they beat Slovenia at Hampden Park on Sunday night the Scots’ fragile hope of reaching the finals in Russian Federation next year will have evaporated by the halfway stage of their Group F campaign.

Time seemed to be running out for the home side in a less eventful second half before Chris Martin popped up with the crucial victor.

It was another good opportunity missed by the home side, but with two minutes remaining Martin, who had replaced Morrison, took an Armstrong pass inside the box before drilling a shot in off the far post and Hampden at last came alive.

Sky Sports’ post-match interviewers have a tendency to ask some blunt and awkward questions at a time when the person in front of the microphone may not be in the best mood to answer them.

Slovenia are hoping to be the beneficiaries of the home side’s fragile confidence and Srecko Katanec’s charges can be backed at 11/5 (3.20) to strengthen their own bid to reach Russian Federation by heaping yet more misery on Strachan’s side; Paddy Power offer 2/1 (3.0) that the two teams settle for a share of the spoils. We played under expectations.

“But I am responsible for the result”.