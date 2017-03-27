Scottish Muay Thai boxer dies while training in Thailand

A Scottish Muay Thai boxer who moved to the other side of the world in pursuit of sporting success has been found dead.

Coe was found dead on the open ground in front of Bang Saphan Hin resort at 2.45pm on Sunday.

Jordan Coe, 20, is thought to have died of heat stroke in Thailand.

While Police identified the boxer as Jordan Donald, he boxed under the name Jordan Lamnammoon and went by Jordan Coe on Facebook.

Muay Thai is a martial art similar to kick boxing.

Doctors at Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, who conducted a preliminary autopsy on the boxer, believed that he suffered a shock to his system due to severe dehydration from jogging in the scorching sun.

Jordan Lamnammoon poses for a picture after a win over Alaverdi Windy Sports on Feb 16, 2016.

Coe had been scheduled to fight a Cambodian boxer in the Muang district on Sunday night and was expected to return to Scotland in summer to fight at the Glasgow Thai Boxing Academy.

In another post he wrote: ‘Loving the constant fighting each month. Thank you to my team, family, friends and fans for always helping me on my journey’.

The Lamnamnoon Sor Sumalee Gym is in Ubon Ratchathani.

He was given the nickname jom serng (the Isaan stye dancer) because he liked to perform the dance and he also played the kaen (Isaan traditional wind instrument) before each fight.

Lamnammoon Sor Sumalee Gym owner Kukrit Kamolrit said Mr Donald had been in 70 fights, 15 since previous year when he moved to the gym.