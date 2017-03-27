Seahawks continue adding depth at LB with Terence Garvin

The Seahawks have truly taken to heart their goal of adding depth at linebacker – and special teams – this off-season. That, and the fact that Wilhoite started 36 games over his five seasons with San Francisco, suggests the Seahawks view him as an option to replace Mike Morgan, an unrestricted free agent, as their starting strong-side linebacker. Morgan was the starting strongside linebacker past year. But Wilhoite and his experience can’t hurt.

He joins Arthur Brown and Michael Wilhoite as new Seattle linebackers. It’s unclear if Seattle sees any of the three LBs it has signed as potential replacements for Morgan, but Wilhoite could potentially get a look there as the most experienced of the three newcomers.

Make that three linebackers the Seahawks have signed in free agency.

Wilhoite is used to moving around. In 2016, the 49ers ended up in an extensive rotation at inside linebacker. The 30-year-old started out with the UFL’s Omaha Nighthawks, before the 49ers signed him to the practice squad in 2011.

Wilhoite got his career break in 2014 when he became a starter in San Francisco in the wake of inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman missed the season with a knee injury he got in the NFC championship game at CenturyLink Field in January 2014. Wilhoite remained in the starting lineup in 2015 after Patrick Willis retired. While he appeared in all 16 games in 2016, he started in just six and registered 55 tackles.

If Seattle’s free-agent for the month holds, he is getting a one-year deal.

He’s the 10th player the Seahawks have signed in free agency this year.